Molly Hatchet releases first new song in 13 years, "Firing Line"

Molly Hatchet has released a new song called "Firing Line," marking the first original tune from the Southern rockers in 13 years.

"Throughout history, humanity has fought to stand up for what is right and defend the wrongfully accused," says guitarist Bobby Ingram. "'Firing Line' depicts standing up for yourself on that fine line between the truth and being falsely accused by the system, and by doing so, standing up for yourself to protect your integrity and fight for what is right."

You can listen to "Firing Line" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Molly Hatchet will launch a U.S. tour in January.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.