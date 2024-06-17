The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward on his Blue World tour: “It’s about the music”

Longtime Moody Blues singer/guitarist Justin Hayward is ready to launch the latest leg of his Blue World tour, which is a unique concert experience.

In addition to performing, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shares some stories about his songs, but he tells ABC Audio the tales don’t distract from what’s really important to him.

“Really, it's about the music,” he says. “And then, I often feel that it needs an introduction, sometimes a bit of explanation and context of what was happening. I kind of get sidetracked into talking about things because I'm encouraged to.”

Hayward plans to play new songs, fan favorites and even some deep album cuts during his shows, and he says it’s always a bit of a challenge to come up with the right set list that will please fans.

“You know, I'm sorry to say this because it sounds like showing off, but it's never what I play, it's what I leave out,” he says. “But that's what keeps it all fresh and keeps it going.”

Justin loves that he can connect with fans through music, sharing that when he was growing up he and his brother would “live our lives” through music and their records, which is something fans can relate to.

“You know, I can feel it when you can see people going, 'Oh, there's the guy who sang it, that's him and he's doing it right now' kind of thing,” Justin says. “It creates a wonderful kind of magic in a room. It's brilliant.”

Justin Hayward's Blue World tour kicks off June 18 in Sacramento, California. A complete list of dates can be found at justinhayward.com.

