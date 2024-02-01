More artists added to Jon Bon Jovi's 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year celebration

L-Phil X; R-Jon Bon Jovi; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

More artists have signed on to help celebrate the Recording Academy’s 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year, Jon Bon Jovi.

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and Mammoth WVH, headed by Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, have been added to the performers list along with Train's Pat Monahan and Australian guitarist Orianthi, who previously collaborated with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie SamboraLenny Kravitz has also been added to the evening as a presenter.

They join previously announced performers Bruce SpringsteenMelissa EtheridgeGoo Goo DollsMåneskin's Damiano DavidShania TwainBrandy ClarkJelly RollMarcus KingThe War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson. Bon Jovi is also confirmed to perform.

The 33rd annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala, hosted by Jim Gaffigan, will take place Friday, February 2, two days before the Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!