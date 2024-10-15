More artists announced for the Allman Betts Family Revival, including Guns N' Roses' Slash

The eighth annual Allman Betts Family Revival is set to kick off in November, and some new artists have been added to the trek, including Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

The 20-date tour begins Nov. 30 in St. Charles, Illinois, and features performances by The Allman Betts Band, made up of Gregg Allman’s son Devon Allman and Dickey Betts' son Duane Betts, playing the music of The Allman Brothers.

Slash is set to appear at the Dec. 16 show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Other new additions to the tour include Greg Koch, Donavan Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose and John Moreland in select cities.

The tour also features Robert Randolph, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne and Sierra Green, as well as G. Love, Jake Shimabukuro, Grace Bowers and more.

The shows are set to feature two sets, one focused on the 1970s Duane Allman era of the band, and the other devoted to the 1990s Allman Brothers comeback era.

The tour will once again feature visuals from The Brotherhood of Light, known for their previous work with the Allman Brothers.

The Allman Betts Family Revival wraps up Dec. 21 in San Francisco. A complete list of dates and lineups for each show can be found at allmanbettsfamilyrevival.com.

