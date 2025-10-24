More Springsteen on the big screen: The Boss open to more movies about his life

The Bruce Springsteen movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is in theaters now, and it sounds like the rocker may be open to revisiting his life on screen once again.

At the AFI Fest opening night screening of the film, director Scott Cooper told Variety that another Springsteen movie isn't out of the realm of possibility.

"I suppose if you can make four Beatles movies, you can make a couple of Bruce Springsteen movies," he said, a reference to Sam Mendes' upcoming project, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, due out in April 2028.

“There’s so many chapters in Bruce’s life, in all seriousness, that are quite right for cinematic treatment,” Cooper said. “That’s something quite honestly that Bruce and I have discussed. I think he really loves this film. He’s loved the experience."

He added, “I think he feels incredibly comfortable with someone telling a very painful chapter in his life. You’d have to ask him, but I think he’s ready for more.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere stars Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen and Jeremy Strong as his manager, Jon Landau. It follows the rocker as he makes his 1982 solo album, Nebraska.

