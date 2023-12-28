Most popular movies on Netflix last week

When Netflix began as a service to mail DVDs to your home, none of us could have imagined what it would one day become. Of course, people now know Netflix as one of the most successful streaming services, as well as the producer of a number of smash hit original TV series and movies. The earliest Netflix films may not have broken through, but over the years, the streamer's movies have become increasingly popular—with titles across genres and languages for viewers to dive into. Many of Netflix's movies have also become more critically acclaimed, turning the streaming giant into a serious awards contender.

Just take a look at all the films produced or distributed by Netflix in the last several years that have won Academy Awards, like "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "Mank." "Marriage Story" and "Emilia Pérez" snagged Best Supporting Actress wins, with the latter film receiving 13 Oscar nominations in 2025, more than any other movie. Alfonso Cuarón and Jane Campion got Best Director trophies for 2019's "Roma" and 2022's "The Power of the Dog," respectively, an encouraging sign for filmmakers interested in working with Netflix.

But Netflix's catalog is also filled with movies that the streamer has added to its library years after their release. In many cases, films that came and went in theaters can find a new audience on the platform, and subscribers can also revisit familiar favorites. Between the movies that Netflix has produced and the ones it has acquired, however, there's frankly too much to choose from. In 2025 alone, the platform has delivered a variety of popular titles, from comedies like "Kinda Pregnant" to romances like "La Dolce Villa" to family-friendly fare like "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl," itself an Oscar nominee.

If you're looking to narrow down your options, a great place to start is by looking at the most popular movies on Netflix in a given week. These are a mix of the platform's original movies and previously released films finding new life on Netflix. The current top spots, though, are weighted much more to rediscovered films, including previously forgotten flicks like 2013's "Jack the Giant Slayer" and 2017's "Geostorm." At the same time, 2025 releases like "One of Them Days" and "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" are connecting with audiences who missed them when they were in theaters earlier this year.

To help you figure out what movie to put on tonight, Stacker has compiled the full list of the top 10 most popular movies on Netflix from March 31 to April 6. Read on to find out what films Netflix users are streaming.

You may also like: Movies and TV shows casting across the US

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#10. The Croods

- Total weeks in top ten: 5

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#9. Draft Day

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#8. Jack the Giant Slayer

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#7. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

- Total weeks in top ten: 3

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#6. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

You may also like: The best movies of 2024

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#5. Despicable Me 4

- Total weeks in top ten: 6

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#4. Alpha

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#3. Geostorm

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#2. One of Them Days

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

(Stacker/Stacker)

Netflix

#1. The Life List

- Total weeks in top ten: 2

You may also like: Most popular movies on Hulu this week