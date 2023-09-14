Motörhead's 'Another Perfect Day' album to be reissued

Motörhead's 1983 album, Another Perfect Day, is being reissued in honor of its 40th anniversary.

The expanded set will arrive November 3 and includes remastered audio of the original album, various B-sides and demos and a previously unreleased full live recording from a 1983 concert at England's Hull City Hall.

One of the demos, an early recording of the track "Shine" back when it was called "Climber," has been released alongside a new video streaming now on YouTube.

Another Perfect Day was Motörhead's first album following the departure of guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke in 1982. Clarke, who was part of Motörhead's classic lineup alongside frontman Lemmy Kilmister and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor, was replaced on Another Perfect Day by Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson.

The Another Perfect Day reissue continues Motörhead's series of archival releases following the death of Lemmy in 2015.

