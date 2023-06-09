Movie about Beatles manager Brian Epstein hires third director

A long-in-the-works movie about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein is one step closer to finally hitting the big screen, although it's now having to get past another hurdle.

Deadline reports the film, Midas Man, is in post production, but it has just brought on its third director, Joe Stephenson, who directed the 2023 film Doctor Jekyll.

Stephenson takes over the project after Vinyl director Sara Sugarman left, reportedly due to creative differences and scheduling problems. She took over the project from Jonas Åkerlund, who left in 2021 following disagreements with producers.

The film stars The Queen's Gambit's Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, with four newcomers playing the Beatles — Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr.

In addition to director problems, Deadline reports the film has had issues with funding and scheduling.

The film's producer Perry Trevers tells the site, "With principal photography now being finished we are incredibly happy at what has been shot and look forward with excitement at being able to share it with the world."

