Movie about Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart’s teen years in the works

A movie about rocker Dave Stewart’s teen years is headed to the big screen.

The Eurythmics star tells the site that director Shekhar Kapur has been hired to direct Ebony McQueen, a film based on Stewart's 2022 semi-autobiographical album of the same name. It follows Stewart's teen years in North East England in the 1960s/early 1970s, when he discovered music after he hurt his knee playing soccer.

"When I was at my lowest point, a turn of fate changed my life forever. Music appeared as if by magic," Stewart tells Deadline. "Yes, music found me and opened my eyes to a whole new world."

Filming on the movie is expected to begin next spring in Stewart's hometown of Sunderland. British actress Sharon D. Clarke, whose credits include Doctor Who and London's Ghost: The Musical, which Stewart wrote the music for, is on board to play the title character, a fairy godmother-type who encourages Stewart to go for his musical dreams.

Stewart will partner with Slumdog Millionaire composer A.R. Rahman on the music for the film, with Rahman penning the score and Stewart handling the lyrics.

