Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Petty Crimes - Feature Film/News Thriller'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Studio City, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Non-View' Steven Spielberg Feature Film, Josh O'Connor Photo Double'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Josh O'Connor Photo Double- White Male, 6'0-6'2, brown hair (SAG) Fri 3/7 (background extra, female, male, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'33 Days'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

--- Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Christmas Miracle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

--- Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

--- Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Duarte, California; Solvang, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Gum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Opera'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Event guests (background extra, 18-70)

--- Kehlani (voiceover, female, 37-100)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Van Nuys, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Non-View' Steven Spielberg Feature Film, Eve Hewson Photo Double'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve Hewson Photo Double, White Woman, 5'2-5'3, Brown hair (SAG) Fri Mar. 7 (background extra, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Desperate Housewives' Vertical Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Beth (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Fiona (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Matthew (lead, male, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'YouTube Series Fraud Investigation'

- Project type: reality tv

- Roles:

--- Fraudster (lead, female, male, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Fontana, California; Riverside, California; Redlands, California; Moreno Valley, California; Perris, California

- Learn more about the reality tv here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Office Romance,' Netflix Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Version of Main Actress (Age 11-14)- Photo Still (background extra, female, 10-15)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Hoboken, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Kenilworth, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Wicked Die Young'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- The Prince (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Flora (lead, female, 21-40)

--- The Wolf (supporting, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Yellow Teeth'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eddie (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Anthony (lead, male, 21-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Feature Film Based on a True Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Male Background (background extra, male, 30-67)

--- Female Background (background extra, female, 30-70)

--- Female Stand-In for Lead Actor (background extra, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Comedy Show, NYC Pranks and Skits'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Male Improv (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Female Model (models, female, 18-100)

--- PA Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'No Sweat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jackie (supporting, female, 25-33)

--- Washington (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Gas Station Attendant (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ten Will'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

--- Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

--- Jose the Mechanic (supporting, male, 30-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Dudley' Season 2, Extras'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Airport Travelers (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Killington, Vermont; Los Angeles, California; Augusta, Maine; Hartford, Connecticut; White Plains, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Alpha's Virgin Captive'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Evelyn (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Dominic (lead, male, 21-30)

--- Justin (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.