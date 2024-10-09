Mötley Crüe kicked off their Hollywood takeover by arriving in a garbage truck

The rockers shared video of highlights from night one at The Troubadour on the Sunset Strip, which shows them getting dumped out of the back of a green garbage truck, much to the delight of their gathered fans.
According to setlist.fm, the band treated the crowd to a set filled with hits, including "Shout at the Devil," "Home Sweet Home," "Dr. Feelgood" and "Kickstart My Heart," as well as their latest single, "Dogs of War," and a cover of Bestie Boys' "Fight for Your Right."
They also just announced a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency consists of 11 shows, running from March 28 to April 19. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.
