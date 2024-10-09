Mötley Crüe kicked off their Hollywood takeover by arriving in a garbage truck

Mötley Crüe kicked off their Hollywood takeover Monday night, and they certainly made quite an entrance.

The rockers shared video of highlights from night one at The Troubadour on the Sunset Strip, which shows them getting dumped out of the back of a green garbage truck, much to the delight of their gathered fans.

According to setlist.fm, the band treated the crowd to a set filled with hits, including "Shout at the Devil," "Home Sweet Home," "Dr. Feelgood" and "Kickstart My Heart," as well as their latest single, "Dogs of War," and a cover of Bestie Boys' "Fight for Your Right."

Mötley’s Hollywood takeover continues Wednesday with a show at The Roxy, followed by a gig at the Whisky a Go Go on Friday.

They also just announced a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency consists of 11 shows, running from March 28 to April 19. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

