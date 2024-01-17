Mötley Crüe marks 43rd anniversary with launch of new virtual Crüeseum

Mötley Crüe is celebrating their 43rd anniversary on January 17, and to mark the momentous occasion, the band has announced the launch of their Crüeseum, which they describe as the "World's Most Notorious Museum."

The virtual museum, developed in partnership with Definitive Authentic/Inveniem, features candid photos, gear, handwritten lyrics and more memorabilia from the band’s personal archives, some of which are being displayed for the first time.

Crüeseum is currently broken down into three different collections: “Shout at the Devil,” dedicated to the band’s 1983 sophomore album; “On With the Show,” delving into the band’s life on the road, and “Home Sweet Home – Los Angeles,” described as “a dirty love letter to the city that made them.”

And this is just the beginning: The rockers note new exclusive items will be continually added to the Crüeseum.

Of course, like most museums, Crüeseum features a gift shop where fans can purchase a variety of collectables, like prints, tour posters, a Shout at the Devil commemorative album plaque, tour journal and collector's limited edition cassette.

Mötley Crüe also announced they are reviving their '80s-era fan club, S.I.N. Club, where members will get exclusive access to show tickets and more.

Fans can check out the Crüeseum experience at crueseum.com.

