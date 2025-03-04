Mötley Crüe postpones Vegas residency due to Vince Neil medical procedure

Mötley Crüe has postponed their upcoming Las Vegas residency due to frontman Vince Neil undergoing an unspecified medical procedure.

The 10-show run will now take place between Sept. 12 and Oct. 3. The originally scheduled residency was set to include 11 shows starting March 28.

"To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this spring, I'm truly sorry," Neil says. "My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

In their own statement, bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5 add, "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery."

"We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September," the trio says. "We can't wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."

Originally purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. For all ticket info, visit Motley.com.

Beyond his health, Neil has had a rough start to 2025. In February, a plane that he owned but was not on crashed into another aircraft while landing at Arizona's Scottsdale Airport, killing one person and injuring several others.

