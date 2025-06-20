Mötley Crüe teams with Dolly Parton for new greatest hits album, 'From the Beginning'

Mötley Crüe has released a new take on their classic track "Home Sweet Home" featuring legendary singer Dolly Parton.

The release, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the tune, is the first track the band's sharing from their upcoming album, From the Beginning, a new compilation described as "the story of Mötley Crüe told through their hits — from the Sunset Strip to the biggest stages in the world."

"For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us," the band shares. "We couldn’t be happier to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Home Sweet Home' in this special way, and we’re excited to share this version of the song with all the Dolly and Mötley fans around the world."

Dolly adds, "It was an honor and a joy working in the studio on Mötley Crüe’s 40th Anniversary re-release of 'Home Sweet Home.' I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic."

"Home Sweet Home" is now available via digital outlets, with an accompanying video on YouTube. A portion of the proceeds from the song will be donated to Covenant House.

From the Beginning, dropping Sept. 12, will feature such songs as "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Kickstart My Heart," "Dr. Feelgood," "Shout at the Devil" and "Smokin' in the Boys Room," along with their most recent single, "Dogs of War." It is available for preorder now.

The album release will coincide with the kickoff of Mötley Crüe's upcoming Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. These dates were originally scheduled for March, but were postponed due to frontman Vince Neil undergoing an unspecified medical procedure.

