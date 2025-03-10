Mötley Crüe's John 5 launching museum showcasing personal collection of KISS memorabilia

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 is launching a museum showcasing his personal collection of KISS memorabilia.

The Knights in Satan Service Museum will be open in Los Angeles on May 5-9, May 12-16, May 19-23 and May 27-30, with John himself leading guided tours of over 2,500 pieces amassed over nearly 50 years.

"In June 1977, when I was 7-years-old, my mom took me to Sears where I saw a record store display for KISS' album Love Gun," John says. "I loved monsters and music and begged my mom for the record. Hearing it for the first time was a total epiphany for me. And any time a birthday or Christmas rolled around, I got a new KISS poster or merch."

"Collecting became a huge part of my life. It's also helped me connect with the world as I've found pieces from Argentina to Chile, Taiwan to Japan," he continues. "With KISS not touring anymore, the only real place to see this collection and go down memory lane is to come to the museum in Los Angeles. Hang out with me, I'll answer questions, we'll talk and I'll tell stories."

For more info, visit John5Store.com.

John will have some time to exhibit his KISS collection with Mötley Crüe postponing their Las Vegas residency from March and April to September and October. The delay is due to vocalist Vince Neil undergoing an unspecified medical procedure.

