Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx is writing another book

Nikki Sixx may be busy on tour with Mötley Crüe, but it sounds like the rocker's finding some time to pursue one of his other creative interests: writing.

"Started on my 5th book. If things go smoothly we should be able to release it next year," Sixx shared on Facebook, adding, "If it connects it will be my 5th time on the New York Times best seller list...."

Those bestsellers Sixx is referring to include the 2001 Crüe memoir, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Band, as well as 2007's The Heroin Diaries, 2011's This Is Gonna Hurt and 2021's The First 21.

“It's an honor to write books. I'll keep you in the loop......,” he adds, before noting, “Thank you for always supporting my addiction to words."

The book is one of many projects Sixx is working on. In the caption, he also mentioned another book, “an animated show that includes music” and “new Motley," referring to the rumored new music that's on the way. He shares, "Creative times ahead- SOBRIETY ROCKS.”

In the meantime, Mötley Crüe is currently on their stadium tour with Def Leppard. They play Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 8. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

