Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee reveals successful hand surgery: “I have my life back”

Lee shared explicit photos from the surgery, along with video of him being able to twirl his drumstick again, noting, "i haven't been able to do that in a few years because of the Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone!"
Lee's announcement is certainly good news for Mötley Crüe, considering they have several shows booked for 2024. Their next dates are happening May 3 and 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.
