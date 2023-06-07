Music of Badfinger’s Pete Ham celebrated on new tribute album

Pete Ham, the late founding member of the British rock band Badfinger, is being celebrated with a special tribute album, with proceeds going to help those struggling with mental health.

Shine On: A Tribute to Pete Ham features 35 new recordings of Ham songs, including such classic Badfinger tracks as "Day after Day," "Baby Blue," "No Matter What" and "Without You."

Stan Lynch, drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, appears on three tracks on the album. He says, "The more I learned about Badfinger the more upset it made me, because they were so rich with promise. It's not just a cautionary tale – it's truly heartbreaking."

Lynch is likely referring, in part, to the fact that Ham and bandmate Tom Evans died by suicide, Ham in 1975 and Evans in 1983.

The album, which is available for preorder now, will be released June 23, with all proceeds going to Mental Health America of Southeast Florida.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.