Music of Billy Joel to be celebrated at New York City concert

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances
Billy Joel will be celebrated with an upcoming tribute concert in New York City.
The Piano Man is the latest focus of New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf’s annual "Music Of" concert series, with the Joel tribute set for March 21 at Carnegie Hall.

The Music of Billy Joel will feature 20 artists performing songs from Joel's legendary catalog, with 100% of the net proceeds going to music education for underserved youth programs.

The Joel concert will be the 21st "Music Of" tribute put on by Dorf. Since the series launched in 2004, the concerts have raised over $2 million for charity.
Last year’s honoree was Patti Smith, with previous concerts celebrating the music of Paul McCartneyVan MorrisonThe WhoBruce Springsteen, Prince, R.E.M., Crosby, Stills & Nash and more.

A lineup for the concert has yet to be announced. VIP tickets are on sale at musicof.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!