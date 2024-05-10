Musical featuring music by Elvis Costello to open in London in the fall

A new musical with a score by Elvis Costello is set to open in London this fall, Playbill reports.

A Face in the Crowd is based on the 1957 movie of the same name, which starred Andy Griffith, Walter Matthau and Patricia Neal. It is set to begin previews at London's Young Vic theater on September 10, with opening night scheduled for September 17. The show will run through November 9.

Canadian actor Ramin Karimloo, who appeared in the latest Broadway adaptation of Funny Girl, and Anoushka Lucas, who starred in the Young Vic's revival of Oklahoma!, have been cast in the production, which follows a drifter who rises to unlikely fame after being given a spot on the air by a radio producer.

Costello has been working on the music for A Face in the Crowd for quite some time. In fact, he has actually been performing some of the songs in concert as far back as 2015, and a reading for the show took place in 2016 in New York.

Up next for Costello, he's set to hit the road with Daryl Hall for a tour that kicks off June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon. A complete list of dates can be found at elviscostello.com.

