Musicians pay tribute to KISS guitarist Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley performs in concert opening for Alice Cooper at HEB Center on October 19, 2021 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Following the announcement of KISS founding guitarist Ace Frehley’s death Thursday, several rockers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary musician.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready shared a photo of Ace backstage at a 2005 Pearl Jam concert, writing, "Ace was a hero of mine and also I would consider a friend. I studied his solos endlessly over the years," adding, "I would not have picked up a guitar without Ace and KISS's influence. RIP it out Ace, you changed my life. Thank you."

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 called Ace "my hero & my friend," noting, "Ace Frehley changed the world. He influenced millions of people & changed my life. I will miss you my friend."

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello called Ace "my first guitar hero," writing that he "inspired generations to love rock n roll and love rock n roll guitar playing."

"His timeless riffs and solos, the billowing smoke coming from his Les Paul, the rockets shooting from his headstock, his cool spacey onstage wobble and his unforgettable crazy laugh will be missed but will never be forgotten," he added.

Tommy Thayer, who joined KISS in 2002, called Frehley, "A legend who will never be forgotten," noting "it's been an honor to walk in his footsteps." Bruce Kulick, who was with KISS from 1984 to 1996 wrote Ace was a "one of a kind and truly an iconic guitar player," adding, "Not only was he loved by all, he influenced millions of guitarists around the world."

And E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt wrote, "Just as KISS has been underrated as a band all these years, so was Ace underrated as a guitar player."

Others paying tribute to Ace include Rush, Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, Poison's Bret Michaels, Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Alice Cooper, Rick Springfield, Def Leppard, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Anthrax, Pantera and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.