Nancy Wilson on Heart covering Led Zeppelin: 'It's just too much fun to not do it'

Heart returned to the road earlier this year with their Royal Flush tour, and fans who caught their show saw a set that was filled with more than just Heart classics.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is known to cover Led Zeppelin in concert, and Nancy Wilson says there's a good reason they include those songs in the set.

"We're kind of built to play Zeppelin," she tells ABC Audio, "because Zeppelin was another rock band who had the capability and the diversity enough to go all the way acoustic or big, loud electric."

Nancy says it’s "hard for us not to do at least two Zeppelin" songs each show, noting they’ve covered such classics as "Going to California," "Battle of Evermore" and "Stairway to Heaven" in the past.

"It's kind of a variety show, you know, our show, we cover lots of bases," she says. “It's hard to get Zeppelin out of Heart. You know, we can't ever not do Zeppelin somehow. ... It's just too much fun to not do it."

Fans will be able to catch Heart playing those Zeppelin tunes, as well as their hits like "Barracuda," "Magic Man" and "Crazy on You," when Heart launches the next leg of their An Evening With Heart tour on May 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of Heart shows can be found at heart-music.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.