Nancy Wilson’s stolen guitar recovered

There's good news for Heart's Nancy Wilson.

The Atlantic City Police Department announced on Facebook that they have recovered the rocker's custom purple sparkle baritone Telecaster, which had been stolen from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City following Heart's performance there May 31.

Garfield Bennett was arrested for the theft on June 5. The statement from the ACPD says officers had tracked his movements using surveillance cameras, which showed that he gave the guitar to a woman. They then ran the woman's license plate and were able to locate the guitar, which was voluntary surrendered. The woman said she had purchased the guitar from Bennett.

"The guitar has been turned over to representatives of the Hard Rock Atlantic City who will be turning the instrument over to the Heart band members," the statement says.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the Atlantic City Police Department for recovering my guitar—it means so much to have it back in my hands," Wilson says in a statement obtained by ABC Audio. "Their dedication and quick action are deeply appreciated."

The investigation into the other missing instrument, a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin belonging to band member Paul Moak, continues.

Wilson notes that they are still "hoping for the safe return" of Moak's instrument, sharing, "This instrument holds tremendous sentimental and musical value. A reward is still being offered—no questions asked—for its return. We just want to see it come home where it belongs."

Bennett has been charged with burglary and theft in connection with the case.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.