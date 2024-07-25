1 fantasy football footnote for every NFC East team

NFL training camp season has arrived, ladies and gentlemen. Prepare for the onslaught of information, rumors and hype pieces. But fantasy football managers shouldn't be wary of the influx of info — Scott Pianowski has you covered with one key nugget to know for every team. Next up is the NFC East.

Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson had a breakout year in 2023, leading the tight end position in red-zone targets and charting as the TE8 through Week 17. But maybe there's room for improvement — despite Ferguson's exposure around the goal, he scored a modest five touchdowns. Some of that positive regression kicked in during the playoffs, when Ferguson spiked three times (part of a 10-catch afternoon) against the Packers.

The Cowboys didn't improve their receiver room, so Ferguson's target share looks secure. At minimum, Ferguson's a good bet to meet his TE9 ADP in Yahoo drafts, along with some profit potential as he steps into his third season.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley won't miss toiling with the undermanned Giants, but the shift to Philadelphia might not be all sunshine and lollipops, either. Jalen Hurts has become an unstoppable goal-line force through the "tush push" and it's unlikely the Eagles will stop featuring that play; that obviously hurts Barkley's touchdown equity.

Barkley hasn't made it through a full season since 2018, his rookie year, and his efficiency metrics in the passing game are headed in the wrong direction. The early Yahoo draft market has pushed Barkley to the 12-13 turn, and that's a price I'm unlikely to pay.

Washington Commanders

Jahan Dotson was a flop in his second year, averaging just 30.5 yards per game and managing a skimpy 6.2 yards per target. But like success, failure has many parents — and perhaps that lost season was more a comment on departed QB Sam Howell and OC Eric Bieniemy, who didn't know how to best utilize Dotson.

While the estimable Terry McLaurin will be drafted as a WR3 in most leagues, Dotson slots as an afterthought bench piece — if he's even drafted at all. Given that Dotson and McLaurin had similar production at the tail end of the 2022 season, I'm not going to forget Dotson as a possible late-round dart throw. Perhaps the retooled Washington offense will be good for him.

New York Giants

Devin Singletary was a top-20 fantasy back in the 2021 season, working with Brian Daboll in Buffalo. Now that Singletary and Daboll are reunited, a return to the top 20 is possible.

Singletary's usefulness in Houston last season flew under the radar. He took over as the team's starter In Week 9 and was a top 12 back in cumulative half-point scoring for the remainder of the year. If you prefer a per-game ranking over that period, Singletary checks in as the RB20.

Chasing durability can be a fool's errand at the running back position; everyone is an injury risk — but we should note that Singletary has been reliable, logging a full season in four straight years. The Giants have marginal pieces behind him; Eric Gray didn't do much as a rookie, and Tyrone Tracy was primarily a receiver in college. Singletary has an excellent chance to beat his current RB30 tag in Yahoo drafts.