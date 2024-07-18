12 training camp questions we have at the WR + TE position | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports

Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month.

Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season:

(1:30) - PSA: Don't get sucked into training camp highlight videos

(2:00) - 4 Burning Training Camp Qs we have for TEs

(14:45) - 4 Burning Training Camp Qs we have for WRs

(34:00) - 4 Burning Training Camp Qs we have for crowded WR rooms

