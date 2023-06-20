2023 NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Latest intel 2 days out, predictions and analysis on all 58 picks

Boulogne-Levallois v AS Monaco Basket - Betclic Elite PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: Victor Wembanyama of Boulogne Levallois in action during the Playoffs Betclic ELITE - Finale Episode 3 basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois and AS Monaco Basket at Roland Garros Philippe Chatrier in Paris, France, on 15 June 2023. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The NBA Draft is Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) and after the NBA Draft Combine, agent pro days, team workouts and interviews, both the first and second rounds are starting to take shape. Everyone knows 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama is slated to go No. 1, and the uncertainty and speculation starts at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets.

There could be multiple trades starting as soon as pick No. 3 with the Trail Blazers, sending the draft on a completely different trajectory. Many teams may be trying to get involved in this year's draft with a drop-off in one-and-done talent coming in the 2024 and 2025 drafts.

Yahoo Sports will update the latest mock draft heading into Thursday's NBA Draft with the latest intel and trade news. Below are the latest predictions and analysis on all 58 picks.

Movement as of Tuesday include:

Julian Phillips enters the first round at No. 29

Jaime Jaquez Jr. jumps to Brooklyn at No. 22

Nick Smith Jr. rises to No. 19 to the Warriors

G.G. Jackson slips to the second round

Note: The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers forfeited their second-round picks in 2023 due to tampering and violating free agency rules.

1. San Antonio Spurs: C Victor Wembanyama

Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 209 pounds | Metropolitans 92 (France)

Wembanyama is the best prospect to hit the NBA since LeBron James and had an impressive showing in his last season in France, playing all the way up to June 15. The 7-foot-4 center led the Mets 92 to their first LNB Pro A Finals appearance, where they were swept by Monaco 3-0. Wembanyama led all players during the regular season in points (21.6), rebounds (10.4) and blocks (3.1) per game and was named the league MVP, becoming the youngest player in league history to earn the top honor. Reports surfaced that Wembanyama wouldn't play at Summer League, but after the loss to Monaco, Chima Moneke asked if he was playing and Wembanyama answered, "A little bit."

What he brings to the Spurs is elite rim protection with his 8-foot wingspan and how he continuously impacts the game from different spots on the court. Tim Duncan will be mentoring Wembanyama when he gets to San Antonio and all eyes will be on the young French player anytime he hits the court.

2. Charlotte Hornets: G Scoot Henderson

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 196 pounds | G League Ignite

Many believe Brandon Miller is the better fit here for the Hornets, but with what Henderson projects as an NBA player, it's hard to pass up on him at No. 2. It seems the front office still hasn't decided yet, bringing both players back in for a workout.

However, Henderson already has a leg up on almost all the players in this draft class. The 6-2 guard has been playing against NBA talent with NBA rules and spacing the past two seasons in the G League. Henderson has shown how he can play alongside different guards in the backcourt and although his outside shooting still needs some work, the Hornets should be encouraged by the pre-draft work he's put in with one of the best shooters to ever play the game, Steph Curry.

3. Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Brandon Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Alabama

Miller had a strong workout in Portland and looked comfortable during drills. If the Hornets take Henderson at No. 2, Miller can add some length and size along the perimeter with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Miller was one of the best 3-point shooting wings in college basketball and was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year, becoming first player to win both awards since Anthony Davis did it with Kentucky in 2012.

4. Houston Rockets: G Amen Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 202 pounds | Overtime Elite

The Rockets have a young core group of Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., as well as a young new head coach, Ime Udoka. Houston has options at No. 4. The Rockets can trade down, package this pick for a veteran player or draft the best-available prospect. If they keep the pick, Thompson is the latter. He's one of the most athletic guards in the draft, a tenacious defender and makes great reads as a primary ball-handler. His outside shooting needs some development, but with his size and how he projects as an NBA guard, Thompson is the best option at No. 4.

5. Detroit Pistons: G Cam Whitmore

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Villanova

There are rumblings that Whitmore is slipping on draft boards, but he looked incredible in a pre-draft workout with Carmelo Anthony in New York late last week. Whitmore is a strong guard who has an explosive first step off the wing and can be plugged into any spot along the perimeter. The Pistons could go with a forward at No. 5 or trade down, but if they're drafting based on best-available prospect, Whitmore is the pick. He can fit in the rotation with Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham or lead the secondary unit off the bench.

6. Orlando Magic: G Ausar Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 209 pounds | Overtime Elite

Ausar is the better shooter out of the Thompson twins and is more comfortable as a perimeter player. Like his brother, he's an excellent defender who can guard multiple positions on the court. He's so dynamic in transition and loves to play above the rim. The most underrated part of his game is how well he cuts off the ball and gets to his spots. With multiple picks in a talented draft class, the Magic can afford to take a swing on Thompson and what he projects as a future guard in the league.

7. Indiana Pacers: F Jarace Walker

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 248 pounds | Class: Freshman | Houston

Walker has the most NBA-ready body out of any forward in the lottery, and his defensive versatility can make him a plug-and-play guy right away alongside Myles Turner in the frontcourt. The Pacers brought in Gradey Dick for a workout last week and were thought to be targeting shooting wings, but they have options with multiple picks. Walker fills a much-needed role with his size, dependability and impact.

8. Washington Wizards: G Anthony Black

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Black has tremendous upside as a two-way guard, particularly as a primary ball-handler in the way he sees the floor and reads the defense. With the Wizards trading Bradley Beal and presumably not getting Chris Paul in return, the Wizards look to be entering rebuild mode and Black could end up being one of the most productive guards in this talented draft class.

9. Utah Jazz: G/F Taylor Hendricks

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | UCF

Hendricks fits the mold of positional versatility that a lot of teams desire and look for in young prospects. The Jazz would probably take Hendricks here if he's still on the board with his 3-and-D upside and size at the wing position. He can be plugged into different lineups and rotations because of his offensive threat from the perimeter and his ability to guard smaller forwards in the paint with his length.

10. Dallas Mavericks: C Dereck Lively II

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

Lively was one of the biggest draft risers after showcasing his improved motor and 3-point shot during his pro day with Klutch Sports. The Mavericks, if they end up keeping this pick, can use his rim protection with his 7-7 wingspan and won't necessarily rely on him offensively with what they already have with Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić. Lively averaged only 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 20 minutes during his one season at Duke.

11. Orlando Magic: G Gradey Dick

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kansas

Dick is a skilled offensive wing who does so many things that NBA teams look for in a productive perimeter player. Outside of his consistent shooting (40.3% from 3-point range), he has a high basketball IQ and is always looking to push the ball up the court after a missed shot. The Magic are still struggling with outside shooting, finishing 25th in 3-point shooting percentage this past season. Dick can instantly contribute alongside Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Kobe Bufkin

Ht./Wt.: 6-4 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Michigan

Bufkin is one of the hottest names heading into the draft and has shot up draft boards after strong team workouts. Bufkin spent time in the gym during the pre-draft process with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and looked comfortable matching up with the All-NBA first-team guard from this past season. The Thunder added a ton of length and wings who are playmakers in the last draft and could be looking to add another guard to lead the secondary unit after Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

13. Toronto Raptors: G Jalen Hood-Schifino

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Indiana

Hood-Schifino plays bigger than his 6-6 frame and has a 6-10 wingspan that allows him flexibility to defend the perimeter and alter shots off the dribble. He's one of the best guards in the pick-and-roll and showed confidence in decision-making when games were on the line late in the season. With many talented guards projected in the lottery and mid-first round, Hood-Schifino could play himself into the lottery with strong workouts leading up to the draft.

14. New Orleans Pelicans: G/F Bilal Coulibaly

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 220 pounds | Metropolitans 92 (France)

Coulibaly is one of the youngest players in this draft class — he'll turn 19 in July — and also one of the most improved from the start of his French season with the Mets 92. The 6-6 guard exploded during the LNB Pro A playoffs after averaging only five points and three rebounds during the regular season. Coulibaly has incredible length with a 7-2 wingspan and will need some time to further develop his game before he plays impactful minutes, but the talent is there and it will be hard for teams to pass on him in the late lottery or mid-first round.

Post-lottery

15: Atlanta Hawks: G Cason Wallace

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Wallace is the best on-ball defender in this draft class and will have no issue guarding both 1 and 2 guards at the NBA level. During his one season at Kentucky, his touches were limited offensively playing alongside Sahvir Wheeler, but if the draft has taught NBA teams anything about Kentucky guards, it's they're more productive pros than what they showed in college. Wallace is a decent outside shooter and uses his speed to his advantage against bigger guards.

16. Utah Jazz: G Keyonte George

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

George looked great during his pro day in Chicago during the NBA Draft Combine and has had positive feedback during team meetings and workouts. The high ankle sprain that hindered him toward the end of the season doesn't seem to be an issue now, and George can add elite shot-making to this Jazz team as they continue to rebuild.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: G Jordan Hawkins

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Connecticut

Hawkins is one of the top pure shooters in this draft class and has continued to shoot the ball well during team workouts. The shooting guard was instrumental in UConn's championship run and commands attention from at least two defenders in the way he moves off the ball. For a veteran team like the Lakers, Hawkins could jump in and add 3-point shooting value immediately.

18. Miami Heat: G/F Leonard Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 215 pounds | G League Ignite

Miller averaged 22.8 points and 13.6 rebounds per 40 minutes in the G League this past season and has great size and length at the wing position. Miller showed improvement throughout the 24 games he played in this season and showed glimpses of what NBA teams look for in young prospects with fluidity and athleticism on the perimeter. The Heat are one of the best franchises at developing young players, and Miller could be a good pick up for an established team that made a run to the NBA Finals this season.

19. Golden State Warriors: G Nick Smith Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Smith had an up-and-down season at Arkansas, plagued with a minor knee injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the season. The glimpses he showed offensively with his floater in the lane and his shot-making ability, particularly in the SEC tournament, were all positives for a productive NBA guard. His stats for the season aren't necessarily that impressive, posting a negative BPM (box plus-minus). Coming into the college season as one of the best freshman guards in the country, it would be hard to pass on him in the back half of the first round.

20. Houston Rockets: F Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 230 pounds | Class: Junior | Marquette

Prosper worked out for at least 16 teams leading up to the NBA Draft and was one of the biggest risers after the NBA Draft Combine. He possesses everything NBA teams are looking for in a young, versatile wing utilizing his 7-1 wingspan productively and playing well off the ball. He's proficient off the switch defensively and even though he was the fourth option at Marquette, Prosper shot the ball well at the combine and looked comfortable in the pick-and-pop.

21. Brooklyn Nets: G Jett Howard

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Michigan

Howard is one of the best 3-point shooters in this draft class and brings size and solid passing on the wing. The youngest son of Juwan Howard averaged 17.9 points per 40 minutes and is an excellent spot-up shooter from anywhere on the court. Howard has won at every level and knows how to play alongside other elite players, being a complementary weapon at IMG Academy alongside Jarace Walker and Keyonte George.

22. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | UCLA

Jaquez was the glue guy who was tough as nails for a very good UCLA team. Any team that drafts Jaquez knows exactly what they're getting. He's a hard worker who can contribute right away to a secondary unit or play alongside any veteran and make the right play offensively. He has great size and can dip down low in the post or use his footwork to create separation on the wing.

23. Portland Trail Blazers: F Noah Clowney

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | Alabama

Clowney is one of the most versatile young bigs in this draft class and showed glimpses of his inside-out game during his one season at Alabama. Clowney averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 25 minutes this season and showed improvement in his decision-making in the pick-and-pop situation toward the end of the season. With limited forwards and centers in the first round, the Trail Blazers picking up a young big in the back half of the first round would be hard to pass up on.

24. Sacramento Kings: F Kris Murray

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Junior | Iowa

Murray is one of the best 3-and-D guards in this draft class, and Kings fans probably. would love to see Murray reunited with his twin brother, Keegan, who the Kings drafted with the No. 4 pick last year. Murray is one of the older, more established players in this draft class and can add some instant 3-point shooting and defensive versatility to the secondary group on a Kings team that made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

25. Memphis Grizzlies: G Brandin Podziemski

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 205 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Santa Clara

After limited minutes at Illinois, Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara and was extremely productive during his sophomore season. The 6-5 shooting guard averaged 22.1 points and 4.1 assists per 40 minutes and was one of the most impressive guards during the NBA Draft Combine. With Ja Morant's suspension, the Grizzlies could be targeting a more established guard with their first-round pick.

26. Indiana Pacers: G/F Maxwell Lewis

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 209 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Pepperdine

Pepperdine won only nine games this season, and NBA scouts struggled to get a feel for Lewis as a prospect. During the pre-draft process, Lewis has added 13 pounds of muscle to his frame and is more active on defense, utilizing his length to deflect passes and alter shots. Lewis is one of the best shooting guards in the first round and can add some offensive consistency along the perimeter.

27. Charlotte Hornets: G Ben Sheppard

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Class: Senior | Belmont

Sheppard was a player who helped himself the most after the NBA Draft Combine. He shot the ball consistently, made the right plays and showed poise in his decision-making when the ball was in his hands. Sheppard averaged 18.8 points and 5.2 rebounds and shot 41.5% from 3-point range last season at Belmont.

28. Utah Jazz: G Rayan Rupert

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 192 pounds | New Zealand Breakers

Rupert's offensive productivity doesn't necessarily jump right out, but at 19 years old with some fluidity and raw talent with a 7-3 wingspan, he's an intriguing first-round prospect. The Jazz have options with multiple first-round picks and could opt to develop Rupert with what he already brings defensively, disrupting every player in the backcourt and forcing turnovers.

29. Indiana Pacers: G Julian Phillips

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 198 pounds | Class: Freshman | Tennessee

Phillips elected to stay in the draft after receiving positive feedback from NBA teams during the pre-draft process. Although he'll need some development and might spend some time in the G League, Phillips has a ton of upside on the wing position and could have been a projected lottery pick in next year's draft. If the Pacers keep all five draft picks, they have flexibility to draft and develop different players with potential upside.

30. Los Angeles Clippers: G Dariq Whitehead

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

Whitehead underwent a second foot surgery after his initial injury at Duke prior to the season needed fixing. The two-way guard still has tremendous upside as an NBA playmaker and teams toward the back half of the first round might be willing to take a swing on the young guard because of his size and how productive he was as one of the top high school prospects.

Second Round

31. Detroit Pistons: G/F Brice Sensabaugh

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Ohio State

If the Pistons take more of a playmaking guard at No. 5, they'll look to add more of a shooting, fringe 4 player with this pick. Sensabuagh is a bully wing who uses his body well at the rim. He also shot the ball well from the perimeter — 40.5% from 3-point range.

32. Indiana Pacers: F Trayce Jackson-Davis

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 245 pounds | Class: Senior | Indiana

Over his four years at Indiana, Jackson-Davis has improved his handle and showed NBA scouts that he can drive, pass and defend at a high level. He was solid in the pick-and-roll option late in the season alongside Hood-Schifino and he has an easiness to his game that's mixed with good footwork and above average athleticism at the forward position.

33. San Antonio Spurs: G Colby Jones

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Xavier

Jones worked out well for teams during the pre-draft process and could come in as more of an established player for this young Spurs team alongside Wembanyama. Jones shot the ball well from 3-point range, connecting on 38% of his attempts this season, and improved his decision-making when getting into the lane.

34. Charlotte Hornets: C James Nnaji

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 200 pounds | Barcelona

Nnaji is an excellent rim protector with his 7-7 wingspan and, like Lively, he could see early NBA minutes as a rim-runner. His frame is a little more filled out and he runs the floor well for a player his size. He's proficient while taking other bigs off the dribble but doesn't necessarily have an established pick-and-pop game.

35. Boston Celtics: G Amari Bailey

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | UCLA

Bailey helped himself during the NBA Draft Combine after showing NBA scouts and executives how productive he can be as a facilitator and not just as an offensive weapon off the ball. His outside jump shot still needs improvement, but he's worked out well for teams and has a competitive edge with how hard he plays every time he hits the court and his burst in transition.

36. Sacramento Kings: G Julian Strawther

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Gonzaga

Strawther put up positive offensive metrics that were pretty impressive at Gonzaga. He shot 40.8% from 3 and 46.9% from the field during the season and showed touch in the mid-range in his decision-making off the dribble. Defensively, he sometimes lacks the quickness to guard off the switch and can get caught in mismatch situations.

37. Denver Nuggets: G/F Sidy Cissoko

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | G League Ignite

The Nuggets have options with two second-round picks after winning an NBA title, and Cissoko is an additional asset to bring in and build alongside Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji and Christian Braun. Cissoko's physicality on the court is unmatched. Even though he talks a lot to the opposing team, he backs it up with his productivity and finding ways to score. He's a tough competitor who will do anything to win. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.3 assists per game for the Ignite.

38. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Andre Jackson Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210 pounds | Class: Junior | Connecticut

Jackson is an intangible guy who impacts the game outside of the box score. He found ways to maximize his potential on a UConn championship team this season and didn't necessarily have to be the go-to option every possession. With his 6-10 wingspan, Jackson disrupted the ball on defense and is a solid passer when getting downhill.

39. Charlotte Hornets: F G.G. Jackson

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | South Carolina

Jackson is one of the youngest players in this draft class — he won't turn 19 until after the NBA season tips off — after reclassifying up to join South Carolina a year early. Jackson has great size for a young forward and will need some development before he shows impactful minutes at the NBA level.

40. Denver Nuggets: G Jalen Wilson

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | Kansas

Wilson improved from his sophomore year and became a leader and first option on a talented Kansas team this season. His 3-point shot selection got better, and he has great size on the wing. Wilson disappeared a little bit during the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages, but what he can bring instantly to a team in terms of productive offensive minutes and length on the outside makes him a plug-and-play guy right away.

41. Charlotte Hornets: F Keyontae Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 230 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas State

Johnson's path to the NBA is one of the best stories in basketball, and he continues to find ways to impact winning at every stage of his career. A big guard on the perimeter, Johnson shoots the ball well from deep, isn't afraid to have the ball in his hands during crunch time and can defend multiple positions. Johnson averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his senior season at Kansas State.

42. Washington Wizards: G Terquavion Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 165 pounds | Class: Sophomore | NC State

Smith is an elite ball-handler who uses his speed to his advantage in turning the corner off the dribble. He wasn't as dominant as NBA scouts expected him to be during the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages and with all the guard talent in this draft, he could slip to the mid-second round.

43. Memphis Grizzlies: G Marcus Sasser

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Houston

What Sasser lacks in size as an NBA guard, he makes up for in power and how strong he is with the ball. Sasser is a true floor general who is entering the league with experience playing under a Hall of Fame coach in Kelvin Sampson. Sasser averaged 16.8 points and 3.1 assists per game during his senior season at Houston.

44. Portland Trail Blazers: C Tristan Vukčević

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 230 pounds | KK Partizan (Serbia)

Vukčević is a stretch big who shoots the ball well and has a nice touch around the rim. He's not too explosive and lacks a little bit of physicality on defense and isn't really a great rim protector with his size. Vukčević is comfortable in the high or low post and makes the right read when the defense collapses.

45. San Antonio Spurs: G/F Kobe Brown

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 250 pounds | Class: Senior | Missouri

Brown is one of the best defensive rotational players in this draft class with the way he swings through multiple positions on the wing and is active dropping down low. Brown is a swing forward who was the glue guy for coach Dennis Gates and Missouri and could see early minutes on a roster with his high basketball IQ and defensive versatility.

46. Atlanta Hawks: G Seth Lundy

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 220 pounds | Class: Senior | Penn State

Lundy shot 41.3% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and over 40% from 3-point range on eight attempts per 40 minutes this season. The Hawks value length and versatility on the perimeter and Lundy has both. He plays with a little more finesse than what his frame looks like and could be a solid pro who logs a lot of minutes down the road.

47. Los Angeles Lakers: F Chris Livingston

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Livingston wasn't very productive in his one season at Kentucky, logging only 22 minutes per game and averaging 6.3 points off the bench. The Kentucky wing shut down workouts early, leading many to believe he has a promise from a team. He could be added to an established team like the Lakers for further development.

48. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Jordan Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Miami

Miller has shown development in his game the last two seasons at Miami after transferring from George Mason. He's a versatile wing who doesn't need touches on offense to be effective. He's a two-way scorer who can finish with either his left or right hand and can guard all three positions on the perimeter defensively, averaging nearly two steals per game during his junior season.

49. Los Angeles Clippers: G/F Jordan Walsh

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Walsh didn't get a ton of offensive touches during his one season at Arkansas, but is definitely one of the best rebounding wings in the draft class with his size and nearly 7-foot wingspan. He's shown glimpses of what he can be offensively off the cut or short corner when the defense is collapsing and has a nice touch around the rim when going up against stronger players.

50. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Emoni Bates

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 170 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Eastern Michigan

Bates still has NBA upside at just 19 years old after reclassifying early to play his freshman year at Memphis. He's had some growing pains with his maturity on and off the court, but seemed to turn a corner at the NBA Draft Combine where he was one of the best shooters during the drills and showcased additional versatility on defense during scrimmage play.

51. Brooklyn Nets: F Ąžuolas Tubelis

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 245 pounds | Class: Junior | Arizona

Tubelis is a lefty with solid touch around the rim and has a good mid-range game off the block. If the Nets take two guards in the first round, they could be targeting size and versatility at the back half of the draft. Tubelis, originally from Lithuania, averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds during his junior season at Arizona.

52. Phoenix Suns: C Adama Sanogo

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 260 pounds | Class: Junior | Connecticut

With the addition of Bradley Beal and an established backcourt, the Suns can add some more size in the post and defensive presence this late in the draft with Sanogo. He was one of the best rebounders during the regular season and in the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages and can be slotted beside Deandre Ayton in the post or give solid secondary minutes off the bench right away.

53. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Ricky Council IV

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Arkansas

Council is an athletic guard who displayed tough finishes in the paint during his junior season at Arkansas. He can slide to any spot on the perimeter and doesn't need the ball in his hands every possession to be a threat. Council cuts well off the ball and can knock down shots from deep in catch-and-shoot situations or off the dribble.

54. Sacramento Kings: F Oscar Tshiebwe

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 260 pounds | Class: Senior | Kentucky

Tshiebwe might be the best rebounding big in this draft class and showed NBA teams how dominant he could be on the block during the NBA Draft Combine. His offensive game might not translate well to the NBA level, but there's value with his experience and size and how well he plays within the paint.

55. Indiana Pacers: G Jaylen Clark

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 pounds | Class: Junior | UCLA

Clark's season ended early with a Achilles injury that will keep him sidelined until possibly February 2024. Prior to his injury, Clark was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was a key part to the Bruins' success. Any team drafting Clark needs to be patient with his return to the court and is hoping he can be the same defensive threat he was at the college level in the NBA.

56. Memphis Grizzlies: F Mouhamed Gueye

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 210 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Washington State

After reclassifying a year early in high school, Gueye is only 20 years old and presents a lot of upside as a swing forward in the NBA. He has fluidity to his game and is mobile in the paint with solid footwork and decent hands. He averaged 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per 40 minutes this season at Washington State.

57. Forfeited pick

58. Forfeited pick

59. Washington Wizards: F Hunter Tyson

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Clemson

Tyson played five seasons at Clemson and showed a steady growth in development. He has legitimate 3-point upside as an NBA big. Even though he's one of the older prospects in this draft class, the NBA values size and shooting at the forward position, and Tyson has both.

60. Milwaukee Bucks: G/F Toumani Camara

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Junior | Dayton

At 23 years old, Camara impressed NBA scouts at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in April with how easily he could take players off the dribble and was a mismatch dream anytime a guard switched on him. He's a little bit of an undersized NBA big, but he's very physical on defense and a solid rebounder.