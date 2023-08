2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game

Nebraska Spring Football Game LINCOLN, NE - APRIL 22: Quarterback Jeff Sims #14 of Nebraska Cornhuskers hands off at Memorial Stadium on April 22, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, and this Thursday, Big Ten football officially returns when Nebraska Cornhuskers visit the Minnesota Gophers. The Huskers' season opener will be the team's first game under their new head coach, former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. So are you ready to watch some football? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Nebraska at Minnesota game, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from Thursday, August 31 through next Monday, September 4.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Minnesota:

Date: Thursday, August 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game: Nebraska at Minnesota

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game?

The Minnesota Gophers face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday, August 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game on?

Thursday night's Nebraska vs. Minnesota game will air on Fox, which many viewers already have access to for free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Here's what we recommend for streaming Thursday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football games this week:

Thursday, Aug. 31

Charleston Southern vs. North Greenville | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Eastern Illinois | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State vs. West Virginia State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Samford vs. Shorter | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Wake Forest vs. Elon | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

UCF vs. Kent State | 7 p.m. | FS1

Georgia State vs. Rhode Island | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. St. Francis (PA) | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Sacramento State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman vs. Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Tusculum | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Campbell vs. William & Mary | 7 p.m. | FloFootball

Stony Brook vs. Delaware | 7 p.m. | FloFootball

UConn vs. NC State | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Youngstown State vs. Valparaiso | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Minnesota vs. Nebraska | 8 p.m. | FOX

Missouri vs. South Dakota | 8 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 14 Utah vs. Florida | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Tulsa vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UAB vs. North Carolina A&T | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar vs. Idaho | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Colorado | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. UC Davis | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Western Oregon | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Weber State vs. Central Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Pointe | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona State vs. Southern Utah | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Friday, Sept. 1

Eastern Michigan vs. Howard | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan | 7 p.m. | FS1

Miami (Fla.) vs. Miami (Ohio) | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Kansas vs. Missouri State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Hawai'i vs. Stanford | 11 p.m. | CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 2

No. 25 Iowa vs. Utah State | 12 p.m. | FS1

Kentucky vs. Ball State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Liberty vs. Bowling Green | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 2 Michigan vs. East Carolina | 12 p.m. | Peacock

Purdue vs. Fresno State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia (Nashville, Tennessee) | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 17 TCU vs. Colorado | 12 p.m. | FOX

Boston College vs. Northern Illinois | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 20 Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Lehigh vs. Villanova | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown vs. Marist | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Dayton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI vs. Davidson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Air Force vs. Robert Morris | 1 p.m. | Altitude Sports

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 22 Ole Miss vs. Mercer | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Iowa State vs. UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Temple vs. Akron | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Ohio vs. Long Island University | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Merrimack | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana vs. Butler | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 15 Oregon vs. Portland State | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Hampton vs. Grambling (Harrison, N.J.) | 3 p.m. | NFL Network

Indiana vs. No. 3 Ohio State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Auburn vs. UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Maryland vs. Towson | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 19 Wisconsin vs. Buffalo | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Western Kentucky vs. South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 10 Washington vs. Boise State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Pitt vs. Wofford | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 11 Texas vs. Rice | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington (Minneapolis, Minn.) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Arkansas vs. Western Carolina | 4 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

North Texas vs. Cal | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Syracuse vs. Colgate | 4 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX

UNLV vs. Bryant | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network

North Dakota vs. Drake | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia vs. UT Martin | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Charlotte vs. South Carolina State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Monmouth | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. The Citadel | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

James Madison vs. Bucknell | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Marshall vs. Albany | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Fordham vs. Wagner | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama State vs. Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal Poly vs. San Diego | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson vs. St. Thomas University (Fla.) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State vs. Presbyterian | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida International vs. Maine | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 6 USC vs. Nevada | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico | 7 p.m. | ESPN

UL Monroe vs. Army | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Colorado State vs. Washington State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Baylor vs. Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston vs. UTSA | 7 p.m. | FS1

No. 16 Kansas State vs. Southeast Missouri State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Oklahoma State vs. Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Memphis vs. Bethune-Cookman | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Troy vs. Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Chattanooga | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. Arkansas Baptist | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 4 Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Illinois vs. Toledo | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

South Carolina vs. No. 21 North Carolina (Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 7 Penn State vs. West Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Wyoming vs. Texas Tech | 7:30 p.m. | CBS

Louisiana vs. Northwestern State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 24 Tulane vs. South Alabama | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M (Houston, Texas) | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese vs. Tarleton State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana State vs. Utah Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico State vs. Western Illinois | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

UTEP vs. UIW | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

BYU vs. Sam Houston | 10:15 p.m. | FS1

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

San Diego State vs. Idaho State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Sunday, Sept. 3

Rutgers vs. Northwestern | 12 p.m. | CBS

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | 3 p.m. | ESPN

San Jose State vs. No. 18 Oregon State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 5 LSU (Orlando, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Monday, Sept. 4

Duke vs. No. 9 Clemson | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: