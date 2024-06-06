2024-25 bowl schedule looks vastly different thanks to 12-team College Football Playoff

The expanded College Football Playoff is making the 2024-25 bowl schedule look very unfamiliar.
Bowl Season announced the lineup for nearly every other bowl game on Thursday, two days after the CFP announced the schedule for the first 12-team playoff. The first bowl game is Saturday, Dec. 14 and the final non-playoff bowl game is on Jan. 4.
The Camellia Bowl is the only FBS bowl game on the second Saturday in December. The game is set to be just a week after conference championship weekend and a week before the first round of the College Football Playoff. The first Saturday of bowl season typically has multiple games. In 2023, the first day of bowl season featured six games along with the FCS-level Celebration Bowl. The Celebration Bowl is also set for Dec. 14, as is the traditional Army-Navy contest between the service academies.
New Year’s Day will only include playoff games this season. The Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl were previously announced for Jan. 1 and there will be no other lower-tier bowl games that day. New Year’s Eve will feature four bowl games before the Fiesta Bowl, the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal game.
The most hectic day of bowl season comes on Saturday, Dec. 28. That day will feature eight games over 12 hours. The first game is the Fenway Bowl at 11 a.m. ET and the day concludes with the Independence Bowl at 9:15 p.m. ET. In 2023, the Independence Bowl was one of the six games on the first day of bowl season.
Below is the complete bowl schedule with the exception of the Holiday Bowl. That game does not have a date and time set yet. All times are Eastern.
Dec. 14
Camellia Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 17
Boca Raton Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN
Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 18
LA Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 19
New Orleans Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 20
Cure Bowl, Noon, ESPN
CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC
Dec. 21
CFP first-round game, Noon, TNT
CFP first-round game, 4 p.m., TNT
CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC
Dec. 23
Myrtle Beach Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN
Potato Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 26
Detroit Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 27
Armed Forces Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Birmingham Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Liberty Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 28
Fenway Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl, Noon, ESPN
New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m., The CW
Military Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
Alamo Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Independence Bowl, 9:15 p.m., ABC
Dec. 30
Music City Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl, Noon, ESPN
Sun Bowl, 2 p.m., CBS
Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m., ABC
Texas Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)
Jan. 1
Peach Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)
Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)
Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)
Jan. 2
Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 3
First Responder Bowl, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Jan. 9
Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)
Jan. 10
Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)
Jan. 20
National championship game, 7:30 p.m., ESPN