2024 NFL Draft grades: Baltimore Ravens do what they do best — let good players fall into their laps

Overall Baltimore Ravens grade: B+

Once again, the Ravens walked away with a strong draft class after letting players fall right into their laps. They started things off with Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins and doubled back at the position with a potential huge steal by grabbing Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa in the fourth round. Tampa was projected to go much higher. The Ravens should also have a Day 1 starter at right tackle in Roger Rosengarten from Washington. They even found some quality depth they can develop on the edge with Penn State’s Adisa Isaac. The Ravens, as usual, didn’t overthink it and it looks like a great new crop of rookies.

Favorite pick: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington (62nd overall)

The Ravens needed a starter at offensive tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets and they might have gotten one with Rosengarten. He is a fantastic athlete and should hold steady in pass protection even as a rookie. He needs to add some strength to deal with NFL defensive linemen, but it's hard not to see the immediate skills as well as long-term upside.

Least favorite pick: Devontez Walker, WR, UNC (113th overall)

Baltimore needed depth at wide receiver, but Walker has a long way to go before he can contribute in the NFL. He has the speed to make big plays downfield, but everything else is a work in progress. For a team that will probably need a WR to produce as a rookie, the Ravens picked one who is not quite there yet. Playing with two time-MVP Lamar Jackson should allow for Walker to make some things happen as a rookie.

Ravens draft picks

Round 1, Pick 30: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson Round 2, Pick 62: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington Round 3, Pick 93: Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State Round 4, Pick 113: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina Round 4, Pick 130: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State Round 5, Pick 165: Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall Round 6, Pick 218: Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky Round 7, Pick 228: Nick Samac, OL, Michigan State Round 7, Pick 250: Sanoussi Kane, S, Purdue