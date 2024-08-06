2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 10 of the Paris Games

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Before the setting came into play, the Paris Olympics were already guaranteed to be a spectacle.

The best athletes from around the world twist, contort, jump and dive in ways most of us couldn't even imagine. Mix in the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic cities in Paris and its surroundings, and it adds up to a photographer's dream.

Here are some of the best images from Day 10 of the Olympic Games on Monday from the pool, to the track to an emotional final day of gymnastics competition.

The pool's still open

The swimming competition is closed. But there are plenty more medals in water sports to be won, including in artistic swimming and diving.

Rebeca Andrade secures first Paris gold medal in final event

The balance beam final proved perilous for many of the world's top gymnasts, including USA's Simone Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who both finished off the podium.

But in the final event of gymnastics competition, Andrade secured her first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in the floor exercise final, topping silver medalist Biles and U.S. bronze medalist Jordan Chiles. Andrade leaves Paris with one gold medal, two silvers (all-around and vault) and one bronze (team), adding to her two-medal haul (gold and silver) from Tokyo. On the podium, Biles and Chiles paid their respect.

Team competitions heating up

Many of the Olympic team competitions are in throes of the knockout rounds, including men's soccer and women's field hockey. In a men's soccer semifinal, host France rallied from a 1-0 deficit for a 3-1 win over Egypt to advance to the gold-medal match against Spain.

In women's field hockey, Australia experienced the agony of defeat in a 3-2 quarterfinal loss to China.

More medal action on the track

Mixed relays are some of the most compelling competitions on the track following their Olympic debut in Tokyo. The Netherlands beat out silver medalist USA and bronze medalist Great Britain in the 4x400, paced by standout anchor Femke Bol.

Norway's Sondre Guttormsen didn't medal in the men's pole vault final, but was in the full spirit of Olympic competition.

Shift in sports for second half of Paris Games

After briefly being voted out of the rotation in 2013, wrestling remains in the Olympics as one of the most iconic and time-tested competitions of the Games.