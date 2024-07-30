2024 Olympics: Bobby Finke comes up just short in 800m freestyle, wins silver medal

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 29: Bobby Finke of Team United States reacts after competing in the Men’s 800m Freestyle Heats on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

PARIS — Bobby Finke, trying to defend his stunning gold medal from Tokyo , settled for silver in the men's 800-meter freestyle here at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday.

Finke, hanging in or around third for most of the race, tried to chased down Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen and Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri with his signature closing speed. He was behind by over a second at the 750-meter mark. He nearly drew level at 775.

But Wiffen found another gear, and sped to gold. Finke touched in 7:38.75, behind Wiffen’s Olympic record time of 7:38.19. Paltrinieri took bronze.