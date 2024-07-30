2024 Paris Olympics: U.S. women upset Australia to claim landmark bronze in rugby sevens

RUGBYU-SEVENS-OLY-PARIS-2024-USA-AUS US' Alex Sedrick celebrates with US' Naya Tapper after scoring a try during the women's bronze medal rugby sevens match between USA and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 30, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images) (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States women's rugby sevens team has won a landmark bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They upset Australia 14-12, scoring just as time ran out. This is the first women's rugby medal for USA Rugby in Olympics history.

It was a tight first half. Both teams scored a try and a conversion, with their defenses displaying the strength that got them into this bronze medal match in the first place.

There was more scoring in the second half, which is when it started falling apart for Australia. They began by missing by what appeared to be an easy try, keeping the score tied as the clock ran down from the seven-minute mark. Australia managed to tax Team USA's defense enough to get a try score, but they missed the conversion. That cost them two points, and they would quickly come to regret it.

The death blow came in the final 15 seconds. Australia kicked it deep after their missed conversion, and initially it looked like it was over. The U.S. was a shocking 85 meters from their own goal, and time was running out. But then Alex Sedrick got hold of the ball and found an opening of solid green in front of her, and she went for it. She was still running when time expired, but just like in American football, if a play is in motion when the clock ends, the play has to run its course before the game is over. The points counted.

THE MOMENT of the #Olympics for Team USA to this point: Alex Sedrick scores a try running the length of the field with the clock EXPIRED to send the Americans to the first women's rugby sevens medal in HISTORY.pic.twitter.com/84RkGi3MMi — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) July 30, 2024

If the kick hadn't been good, who knows what would have happened. The game would have gone into sudden death and it's possible the U.S. wouldn't have won.

But the kick was good. It sailed through and the U.S. women claimed their first medal of any kind in rugby. With their breakout success and the incredible amount of attention they've received, this win could change USA Rugby forever.