2024 Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff falls to Donna Vekić after tearful argument with chair umpire

Tennis - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Donna Vekic of Team Croatia plays a forehand against Coco Gauff of Team United States during the Women's Singles third round match on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy,Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Coco Gauff's Olympic dreams have come to an end. Her Round 3 competitor, Croatia's Donna Vekić, defeated Gauff 7-6(7), 6-2. It is Vekić, not Gauff, who will be continuing on to the quarterfinals for a chance to win an Olympic gold medal.

It was looking like Gauff was going to cruise to the next round early on after going up 4-1 in the opening set. But Vekić fought back and forced a tie-break before eventually going ahead.

It was the first time in the tournament that Gauff had dropped a set.

Things didn't get better from there. She didn't have the same oomph she did in the first set, and then an argument with the chair umpire scrambled the match for good.

After that, it didn't take long for Vekić to capture the win.

Gauff's first-round victory over Australia's Ajla Tomljanović made her the youngest American woman to win in Olympic singles since Venus Williams in 2000. She beat Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle in the second round to set up Tuesday's match against Vekić.

It's been quite an Olympics so far for the 20-year-old Gauff. After being named one of the two U.S. flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony along with NBA star LeBron James, she is now 3-0 in competition and is also winner of the Olympic pin game, thanks to Snoop Dogg.

Gauff will face the winner of Marta Kostyuk-Maria Sakkari on X with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

