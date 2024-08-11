2024 Paris Olympics: Jayson Tatum's more limited role with Team USA was a 'tough personal experience'

Basketball - Olympics Games Paris 2024: Day 15 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Jayson Tatum of United States looks on during Men's Gold Medal Game of the Basketball between France and United States on Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo By Manu Reino/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn’t have the biggest impact on the court during Team USA’s gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

While he admitted that was a hard thing to deal with, Tatum insisted on Saturday night that he wouldn’t let it impact his decision when it comes to the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Tatum came off the bench and played just 11 minutes in the United States' 98-87 win over France on Saturday, which gave Team USA its fifth consecutive gold medal. He had two points and three rebounds on the night and shot 1-of-3 from the field.

Tatum didn’t play in either of Team USA’s games against Serbia, either, including their wild 17-point comeback win in the semifinals. United States coach Steve Kerr insisted that was due to matchups, and had nothing to do with Tatum’s performance or anything else.

Several other members of Team USA had their moments where they didn’t see the court. Joel Embiid didn’t play at all against South Sudan, and Derrick White didn’t play against France on Saturday. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sat in three of the six Olympics games — including the final two. He still seemed thrilled about his gold medal.

When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A🏅 pic.twitter.com/xpshYZhMyA — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) August 10, 2024

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season while leading the Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to claim their first championship since 2008 earlier this spring. He agreed to a new five-year, $315 million extension with the franchise after that championship run, too.

He’s undoubtedly the centerpiece of the Celtics in Boston, but Tatum had to take a bit of a back seat with Team USA at times during their gold medal run.

"A lot of people text me and reached out and said 'Make sure this fuels you,' which I appreciate. There's a lot of people that care about me," Tatum said, via ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "I think the tough part is yes, you can use things to fuel you, but I'm still human … Part of being in the moment, I've sacrificed and put a lot into this game and work really, really hard. So in the moment it is tough.

"You're not necessarily worried about fueling me for November or [whenever] the season is, but like I said, it's something I'm going to take away from this and learn from this experience. It's definitely challenging and humbling at the same time."

While it’s still four years away, Team USA should look very different for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. LeBron James and Stephen Curry will both be in their 40s and likely won’t be on the roster, and Kevin Durant will be 39 if he opts to play again.

So while he may be a bit frustrated with how Paris went, Tatum is trying to keep things in perspective and avoid making a quick decision.