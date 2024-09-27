2024 Presidents Cup: Matsuyama, Im annihilate Cantlay/Schauffele duo

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 27: Hideki Matsuyama (L) of Japan and Sungjae Im of South Korea and the International Team celebrate on the sixth green during Friday Foursomes on day two of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 27, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

So maybe this Presidents Cup won't be a walkover after all. One day after getting pasted, 5-0, in the Thursday fourballs round, the International Team swung back hard at the United States. Leading the charge: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, who absolutely destroyed Patrick Cantlay and two-time major winner Xander Schauffele.

Matsuyama and Im blistered the front nine, winning holes 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8 and throwing the Cantlay/Schauffele duo into a hole from which they'd never escape.

Xander and Cantlay are down 5 and haven’t even made the turn yet. Not ideal! pic.twitter.com/56PDJcvyJX — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) September 27, 2024

After the turn, the Internationals won holes 10, 11 and 12 to close out the previously unbeatable American duo. The two had won all five of their foursomes matches at the Presidents and Ryder cups prior to Friday. At the time of the victory, three other International teams were leading and one was tied, which would be a significant bounceback for the beaten-down International squad.

The blowout victory will be savored like fine tea in Europe, where Cantlay and Schauffele became personae non gratae for a rumored desire to be paid for their appearances in international team competitions.

The PGA Tour noted that eight Presidents Cup matches have ended in 13 holes or fewer. The most recent to achieve the feat prior to Friday: Cantlay and Schauffele, ironically enough, who beat Matsuyama and Adam Scott 6&5 in Thursday foursomes in 2022.