2025 Indianapolis 500: Scott McLaughlin becomes third driver in three days to have car go airborne in crash

The car driven by Scott McLaughlin, of New Zealand, becomes airborne after hitting the wall in the second turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 18, 2025.(AP Photo/Jamie Gallagher)

Scott McLaughlin became the latest IndyCar driver to have his car go airborne in a crash ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

McLaughlin crashed during practice on Sunday ahead of the Indy 500 on May 25. McLaughlin, the 2024 pole sitter, was one of 12 drivers set to race for the pole position during Sunday’s qualifying session. His car snapped loose in Turn 2 and went airborne after hitting the wall.

The scariest aspect of McLaughlin's crash was the tire that came unattached from the car. IndyCars have tethers to keep tires from flying off the cars and going out of the track. In 1987, a fan was killed when a tire came off a car and went into the grandstands.

Saturday, Colton Herta's car got air after he crashed in qualifying. Herta's crash came a day after Kyffin Simpson's car tumbled over in practice.

The lead-up to the Indy 500 this year has been filled with crashes as drivers deal with a car that feels different. It’s the first Indy 500 with the IndyCar Series’ hybrid engines and those engines are heavier than the previous engines. As drivers are on edge looking to post the fastest times for qualifying, the balance of their cars may feel different with the new weight distribution.

One of the drivers who has crashed in practice before the 500 is Kyle Larson. Larson crashed during testing and also crashed during practice on Saturday. Larson is making his second attempt at doing the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double after his chances were thwarted because of a rain delay in 2024. With the Indy 500 starting late, Larson stayed in Indianapolis for the 500 and rushed to Charlotte for the 600. However, he was unable to start the race and the race was called for rain before he had a chance to get into his car.