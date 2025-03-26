2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Milos Uzan, G, Houston

WICHITA, KANSAS - MARCH 20: Milos Uzan #7 of the Houston Cougars reacts after making a three-point basket against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at INTRUST Arena on March 20, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Summary: Uzan transferred from Oklahoma to Houston, then leveled up his entire game. He's long been a high-IQ combo guard who knits teams together with his playmaking skills and defensive hustle, and he's since honed his jumper to give him the skill-set to thrive as a connective piece in a multi-creator offense.

Comparisons: Lonzo Ball, Tyus Jones

Strengths

Reliable playmaker: Uzan limits turnovers with good decision-making, yet he also plays with creativity. He'll throw a left-handed, off-the-dribble pass with confidence, and he can execute tough passes, whether it's kickouts, lobs, or interior feeds where he must thread the needle.

Spot-up shooting: Uzan is a confident, knockdown shooter off the catch. He doesn't yet have dynamism coming off screens, but in a multi-creator offense he can be relied on to effectively space the floor and make plays out of those situations, whether he takes a side-dribble 3-pointer or confidently attacks a closeout into the paint for floaters or kickout passes.

Floater: As a below-the-rim finisher that logged only one dunk at Houston, it's vital to adapt and he does a good job of that by utilizing a feathery soft floater.

Defense: Uzan brings great effort and enthusiasm on defense, showing a dedicated focus to making rotations off-ball, and extra effort plays. He also shows versatility on the ball with the size and intensity to switch screens.

Concerns

Lead guard upside: He isn't the quickest off the dribble and has a limited handle, sticking mostly to basic crossovers. So he doesn't create much separation, even as a college upperclassman, for pull-up jumpers or finishes at the rim.

Physical frame: At 190 pounds, he is slender and could get overpowered by bigger guards. His defensive ceiling hinges on adding strength, as he's not yet a lockdown guy despite his effort.