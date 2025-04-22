2025 NFL Draft: Start time, date, location, how to watch and everything else you need to know

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 8: A general view of the 2025 NFL Draft logo at the NFL Experience fan festival a day prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles inside of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly here. After months of speculation, Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will finally land with new teams.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick and will kick things off. After that, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants round out the top-3. All three teams may already know which player they'll take when they're on the clock. After that, the draft really opens up.

Before people start speculating about Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty's landing spot, the Titans need to make their selection. When will that happen? And what city is hosting the event?

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft start time, date and full schedule

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The Titans hold the first pick in the draft and can take up to 10 minutes to make their selection. Teams can submit their picks at any time once they are on the clock, but tend to let the clock run down for various reasons, including fielding trade calls or getting more TV time on broadcasts.

The second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft will take place Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET. Teams get seven minutes to pick in the second round and five minutes to submit a pick in the third round. The fourth through seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft will take place Saturday, April 26 at 12 p.m. ET. Teams will have five minutes to submit picks in the fourth through the sixth round of the draft. Teams get just four minutes to make a pick in the seventh and final round of the draft.

Once the 257th pick is made, the 2025 NFL Draft will officially end.

2025 NFL Draft location

The 2025 NFL Draft will be hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin. For decades, the NFL Draft was hosted in New York. But in 2015, the NFL decided to shift the event to different host cities. A number of places have hosted the NFL Draft since then, including Chicago, Las Vegas and Kansas City. Detroit hosted the NFL Draft last season.

Though the 2025 NFL Draft hasn't started yet, the NFL has already announced where the 2026 will take place. Pittsburgh has already been chosen to host the 2026 NFL Draft next April.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network. Each network will host their own NFL Draft shows, with different analysts breaking down all the action.

ESPN and ABC — which are both owned by Disney — will have two separate broadcasts during the draft. The ESPN broadcast will focus on "the specific NFL team and the draftee’s on-field performance," per a release from the network. The ABC broadcast will "emphasize storytelling and the draftee’s road to the NFL Draft."

Mike Greenberg will host ESPN's broadcast. He'll be joined by Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Molly McGrath and Adam Schefter.

ESPN's broadcast Thursday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will host a live broadcast of Friday's rounds starting at 7 p.m. ET. Due to the NBA playoffs. Saturday's broadcast will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Rece Davis will host ABC's coverage. He'll be joined by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Field Yates, Laura Rutledge and Pete Thamel.

ABC's live broadcasts will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Rich Eisen will get hosting duties over at NFL Network. He'll be joined by Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Joel Klatt on the main desk. Kurt Warner and Ian Rapoport will also provide analysis and Jamie Erdahl will be on the stage.

NFL Network will carry the event at its standard times. The first-round broadcast Thursday will air at 8 p.m. ET. Friday's show will start at 7 p.m. ET, and Saturday's coverage will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

2025 NFL Draft order

Here's how the first round will stack up Thursday evening:

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New York Giants

New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

2025 NFL mock draft

Yahoo Sports' draft experts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald released a number of mock drafts leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Monday's mock draft featured some expected picks, like Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans.

It also featured more recent surprises, like the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Jeanty at No. 5 overall. As for Sanders, well, he actually fell out of the first round in Tice and McDonald's latest mock draft.

If you want to know who Tice and McDonald believe are the best players available in the 2025 NFL Draft, check out Yahoo Sports' big board.

Which prospects will attend the 2025 NFL Draft?

At least 16 players are expected to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in person in Green Bay. That list includes the following players:

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter

Texas wideout Matthew Golden

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson

Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons

Georgia safety Malaki Starks

Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart

Miami quarterback Cam Ward

Which former players will announce picks at the 2025 NFL Draft?

With the draft in Green Bay, a number of Packers greats will appear on the first night of the event. Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson are among the names of Packers greats who will open the event with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday.

Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead, who was named the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, will announce the Jaguars' first-round pick Thursday night.

A handful of current NFL stars will announce picks on the second night of the draft. That list includes Terrion Arnold, Chuba Hubbard, Alec Ingold, Ryan Ramczyk and Jonathan Taylor.

Former NFL legends will also be in attendance to announce picks during the event. Lynn Swann and Joe Thomas are among the NFL Hall of Famers who will have that duty.