2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Charles McDonald: Cam Ward took a windy road to get here, but he's nearly the consensus top quarterback in this year's class. He went from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami and never looked out of place at any spot.

This past season, he was the driving force behind Miami’s success and nearly dragged the Hurricanes to the playoffs despite having a porous defense.

Ward is a big-time risk taker on the field, but his arm talent and accuracy downfield allow him to keep the Hurricanes alive in tough spots. His willingness to hunt big plays gets him in trouble sometimes, but it’s better to have to rein that in than try to get him to play outside of his comfort zone.

Ward will have a learning curve early on as he adapts his style to the increased pace of NFL play, but he has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback.

Nate Tice: Cam Ward exudes calmness when you watch him. Whether it's in his pocket movements or executing in big moments, Ward is more than happy to try and make tough throws or attempt trick shots. And he has no qualms continuing it even when punished.

Ward has a good frame, a good arm with a quick sidearm delivery that can attack all three levels, and he can create with his legs or off-platform when needed and can make the higher difficulty plays.

He can get a little too carried away with his heat check moments and have some throws get away from him, but Ward has continued to add layers to his game at each stop of his college career and makes everyone around him better.

Ward is a good, but not overwhelming athlete. He is an effective scrambler with a good clock in his head for when to tuck the ball and run. Ward measured in under 6-foot-2 at the scouting combine, but his height isn’t a deterrent because of his ability to quickly operate and change arm angles around pass rushers.

Ward still has a few things to clean up, and might lack a true overwhelming trait. He’s young and has already shown the ability to operate (and excel) in and out of structure. With results, too.

Any fan base that drafts him should be rightfully excited because Ward is a fun player to watch. You gotta love a QB who tries stuff.