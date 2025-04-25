2025 NFL Draft: Panthers make Tetairoa McMillan first full-time WR off the board with 8th overall pick

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan poses on the carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Carolina Panthers made Tetairoa McMillan the first full-time wide receiver off the board Thursday at the 2025 NFL Draft. They'll be expecting a No. 1 wideout in return, for good reason.

McMillan was selected eighth overall at Lambeau Field on Thursday, ahead of every other wide receiver except for the one that plays another position. Colorado two-star Travis Hunter went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Despite some mildly diminished pre-draft hype, it's not a surprise to see McMillan go early. He was fifth overall on Yahoo Sports' final big board and the top wide receiver. He projects as a classic X-receiver, with big-time size at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, strong route-running and hands that can regularly win 50-50 balls.

Tetairoa McMillan short comeback route and works back to the ball as the play extends. https://t.co/hsPgJgLC4v pic.twitter.com/JXccJX4zt2 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 16, 2025

McMillan was a three-year standout at Arizona, breaking out as a freshman with 702 receiving yards and eight touchdowns and earning consensus All-America honors last year. He left the Wildcats as the program's all-time leader in receiving yards.

The main knock against McMillan was his speed, though it's not like he could be described as slow, just not a burner like, say, Matthew Golden of Texas. His tape shows more than adequate speed for a player of his size, but he declined to run the 40-yard dash in the pre-draft process.

McMillan loomed as a likely top-10 pick from the moment he declared for the draft and that came to pass Thursday.