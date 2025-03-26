2026 World Cup Bubble Watch: New Zealand books Oceania's only ticket to North American tournament

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports

New Zealand clinched Oceania's only guaranteed berth at the 2026 World Cup with a 3-0 victory over New Caledonia in Monday's OFC qualifying final.

New Caledonia, which beat Tahiti in last week's semifinals, will go to the intercontinental playoffs, and is therefore still alive. But, as the 152nd-ranked team in the world, it will be a heavy underdog.

Oceania 2026 World Cup qualifying bubble

World Cup qualifying results

Qualified: New ZealandLong shots: New CaledoniaEliminated: Tahiti, Fiji, Cook Islands, American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu

