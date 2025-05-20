4 players with the widest range of fantasy football draft outcomes between now and the start of the NFL season

The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew was asked to pick their biggest draft wild-card player between now and the start of the NFL season. Here are their answers ...

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

I'm tempted to rank Henderson as if Rhamondre Stevenson simply does not exist, but I haven't talked myself into being quite so bold just yet.

Henderson was obviously an explosive playmaker at the collegiate level last season, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 10.5 yards per catch for Ohio State while gaining 1,300 scrimmage yards. He's indisputably great. None of us is expecting Henderson to function as an every-snap featured back, but it would be shocking if the Patriots didn't lean heavily on him after drafting him with the No. 38 overall pick.

Also, Stevenson was dreadful last season for New England. Only seven of his 207 carries gained 15 or more yards and he averaged just 3.9 YPC. Perhaps more importantly, he fumbled seven times. Under special circumstances, a running back might be able to get away with being either inefficient or fumbly, but never both.

We have lots of learning ahead of us with respect to the Pats' backfield, clearly. Henderson, who is ranked 71st overall in our consensus rankings, is a candidate to leap forward a round or two, or slide equally far. — Andy Behrens

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

Godwin is someone with a wide range in drafts this summer. We all know he was one of the most productive receivers in the sport last season prior to an ankle injury in Week 7. Over those first seven games, he led all wideouts in catches and trailed only Ja'Marr Chase in yards.

Godwin returns to a Buccaneers offense that, outside of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, maintained unbelievable continuity this offseason. The only major addition is a complicating variable in the Godwin projection. First-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka could shake up the target distribution and does have plenty of overlapping skills and tactical value as Godwin.

Both Egbuka's training camp and preseason usage, as well as Godwin's own health-based progress report, will be key factors in determining if Godwin should be ranked inside the top-20 receivers or not. Based on his role in the offense and what he did last season, Godwin should easily find himself in that position. For all the outside variables mentioned, he's not there at this moment. — Matt Harmon

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

Tuten could easily rise or fall significantly in my RB ranks over the summer. He enters the season with modest fourth-round draft capital and competing with both Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby in Jacksonville's backfield. However, Tuten is a box checker who ran a 40 in the 100th percentile. He's an elite athlete who was highly productive in college, including a strong target share.

Tuten was the second-hardest RB to tackle in this draft class behind only Ashton Jeanty. He was handpicked by general manager James Gladstone, and the Jaguars' new regime is reportedly down on Etienne. Tuten could be in a nice situation in a Liam Cohen offense, but his role will be crucial. Tuten fumbled during his first carry in practice, so the rookie has a wide range of outcomes. What happens over the next few months (Etienne traded?) will have a big impact on his rank. — Dalton Del Don

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

Freiermuth has been a solid if unspectacular fantasy option since turning pro; he has TE13, TE8 and TE10 finishes (half-PPR scoring) in three of his four seasons. But his current value is variable, given the uncertain nature of the Pittsburgh passing game. Will the Steelers upgrade at quarterback? Aaron Rodgers, even with his fleas, would represent that. Will Pittsburgh add something to the wide receiver room? After the George Pickens trade, there's a screaming vacancy there.

If the Steelers link up with Rodgers but pass on wideout help, Freiermuth could be the favorite to lead this team in receiving touchdowns — and his upside is certainly more interesting with Rodgers. But if the WR room is boosted but the quarterbacks stay the same, Freiermuth's stock probably takes a hit. I don't love the depth of the 2025 tight end pool, so I'm hoping things fall into place for Freiermuth going into his fifth season. — Scott Pianowski