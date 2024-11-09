49ers DE Nick Bosa fined $11,255 by NFL for wearing MAGA hat during postgame interview

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The NFL issued an $11,255 fine to San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for sporting a MAGA hat on the field following Week 8's 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

During a postgame interview on NBC with quarterback Brock Purdy, Bosa interrupted to point to a white and gold hat with "Make America Great Again" on the front. That prompted immediate speculation that Bosa would be find for violating league policy on displaying personal messages.

The NFL fined #49ers star Nick Bosa $11,255 for violating league policy against displaying personal messages by crashing NBC’s postgame interview Oct. 27 wearing a MAGA hat, per source.



After Donald Trump’s win, Bosa said any fine is “well worth it”.



pic.twitter.com/58jzPhUFOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2024

"It was well worth it," Bosa said on Wednesday about a potential fine after the presidential election has resulted in Donald Trump's re-election. "I don't think my position on speaking about it is going to change. Clearly, the nation spoke and we got what we got."

In the NFL rulebook, Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 specifically prohibits players from wearing gear with any kind of personal or political message.

"The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns."

On the night of his hat display, Bosa didn't add much while talking to reporters, saying "I'm not going to talk too much about it, but I think it's an important time."

However, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports and Mark Maske of the Washington Post both reported five days later that the NFL was reviewing the incident for possible discipline. A suspension was unlikely, but the league didn't announce a decision on a fine until more than a week later, notably, after the results of the presidential election.

Bosa has been an outspoken and public supporter of president-elect Trump for years and as he said, he thought whatever fine the NFL issued him was worth the penalty. The No, 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension before last season.

Eight games into this season, Bosa has compiled 4.5 sacks, 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits and one interception.