7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teenager, set to become tallest college basketball player ever

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Practice Day - Indianapolis INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: Basketballs during practice for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 21, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Young basketball player Olivier Rioux is so tall that he's setting records simply by continuing his education.

The 18-year-old Montreal native recently graduated from high school and has committed to Florida. The school lists his height at a mind-blowing 7-foot-9. That would make him the tallest college basketball player in history.

Rioux measuring at 7-9 is the result of a bit of a growth spurt. When Ballislife.com filmed him in November 2023, he was listed at 7-foot-6.

A three-inch gain over seven months is massive, especially for a guy who was already in the Guinness Book of World Records just two years ago for being the world's tallest teenager. He was 16 then, and already 7-foot-5. He told the Guinness Book of World Records website that his height is likely the result of having two very tall (though not record-breaking) parents.

We're still not 100% sure why I'm so tall - after investigation, doctors could only explain it with the genetics that my family has. My father is 6'8, my mom is 6'2 and my older brother is 6'9. So we're a pretty tall family! 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦📏

Unsurprisingly, Rioux has been tall pretty much since he's been able to stand upright. According to his Florida profile, he was 6-foot-1 at just eight years old, and was 6-foot-11 by the time he was in sixth grade, roughly four years later. He'd shot past the seven-foot mark by the start of seventh grade.

If you're having a hard time imagining what someone that tall looks like next to someone of average height, here you go.

And here's how Rioux looked playing basketball as a 6-11 12-year-old.

According to GatorsWire, Rioux is considered a "developmental project" so not much is expected of him as a freshman. Then again, no one expected a 7-5 16-year-old to grow four inches in two years, so anything is possible.

