76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., Nick Nurse each fined $50K by NBA for confronting officials after game

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. have each been fined $50,000 by the NBA for confronting officials following Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In Nurse's case, he is being punished for "aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing game officials;" while Oubre Jr. is being fined for "verbally abusing and directing an obscene gesture toward game officials."

It was a controversial loss for the 76ers, who argued that Oubre Jr. was fouled by Paul George before his game-winning shot attempt was blocked by Kawhi Leonard. There was no call on the play and the Clippers took the one-point victory.

Enraged by the call, Nurse rushed to the court and had to be held back by other team personnel. He wasn't alone, as Oubre Jr. took the opportunity to point at each official and deliver a message.

"You're a b****. You’re a b****. You’re a b****," Oubre Jr. appeared to say to the referees before he was also pulled away.

Nurse said after the game he believed there was enough contact to garner a call. "But that's the way it goes sometimes," he added.

Oubre Jr. remain steadfast that a foul should have been called when speaking to the media afterward, but also apologized for his actions.

In the end, Nurse and Oubre Jr. were correct in their belief as the officials admitted a missed call following the game.