9 best players under 28 years old & what happened to NBA fights? | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of The Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Isis "Ice" Young to talk about the best players in the NBA under 28 years old.

They start off with tonight's matchup between the Spurs and Thunder, headlined by Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. How has Chet grown his game? Is Wemby already the favorite for DPOY?

Vinnie and Ice then recap last night's Mavericks win over the Timberwolves, highlighted by big performances from Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards.

They go through five more names of under-28 stars around the league before talking about fights in the NBA, which Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla would like to see more of.

(01:50) - Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama

(08:35) - Luka Doncic vs. Anthony Edwards

(18:15) - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

(21:20) - Jayson Tatum

(25:40) - Paolo Banchero

(29:30) - Tyrese Haliburton & Tyrese Maxey

(38:10) - Who is the best player under 28 years old?

(38:45) - The Last Word: Mazzulla wants to fight

