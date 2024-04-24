Aaron Boone's ejection, Baltimore Orioles successfully tanked & answering listener emails

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has developed quite the reputation within baseball as being someone who isn't afraid to stick up to his players when they've been wronged by umpires. We saw that once again on Monday when he was ejected after only five pitches following a checked swing call at first base. However, it appears he was unjustly thrown from the game following a fan heckling home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the controversial ejection to the Yankees' skipper and whether his reputation as someone who's willing to go toe-to-toe with umpires is affecting how umpires call games against his club.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys get into the discourse about how the Baltimore Orioles have gone about with creating their roster following a few years of tanking. However, there are other reasons why the O's have been able to successfully assemble a talented roster mainly made from their own pipeline.

Jake & Jordan close out the episode answer some listener emails including a cricket vs baseball debate, prospect evaluations gone wrong and ask if the World Series winner goes to the White House, where should the worst team in baseball go.

2:30 - Aaron Boone’s ejection

19:20 - Oriole’s discourse

26:23 - Why the O’s did more than just tank

33:30 - Listener emails

48:31 - San Francisco Giants light show

