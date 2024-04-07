Akshay Bhatia fends off Denny McCarthy's comeback, celebration shoulder injury to win Valero Texas Open

PGA: Valero Texas Open - Final Round Apr 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Akshay Bhatia talks with his caddie before teeing off at the first hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

He nearly blew a massive lead on Sunday afternoon, and he partially dislocated his shoulder celebrating before the playoff, but Akshay Bhatia is headed to Augusta National.

Bhatia fended off a wild comeback from Denny McCarthy to win the Valero Texas Open on Sunday at TPC San Antonio. It marked Bhatia’s second career win on the PGA Tour, and officially earned him an invitation to The Masters next week.

Bhatia dominated the Valero Texas Open for most of the tournament. The 22-year-old entered Sunday with a four shot lead, and he immediately pushed it to six after making back-to-back birdies to open his final round. He led the field after both Thursday and Friday, too. If he just held on, he’d claim his second career victory in wire-to-wire fashion.

But once McCarthy made the turn, he took off. McCarthy birdied the 10th, and then made seven straight birdies to close out his round. McCarthy had tied it up headed into the final hole, and he sank a huge 12.5-footer on the 18th green to take the lead and hit 20-under on the week.

A fight to the finish.@_DennyMcCarthy birdies his last SEVEN holes to force a playoff @ValeroTXOpen! pic.twitter.com/ydZUMvbvph — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2024

Bhatia responded with a huge putt of his own at the 18th to force the playoff. Soon after, though, Bhatia was seen working out his left shoulder. He was clearly in pain, and he called for his trainer on the first playoff hole.

Then before his approach, Bhatia actually walked out of the fairway with his trainer to get his shoulder taped up in private. As it turned out, after sinking his putt on the 18th green, Bhatia’s celebration popped his shoulder partially out of place.

“This shoulder I’ve had some issues with,” Bhatia said on NBC. “When I made that putt and I kind of raised my arm, it kind of went out of socket and came right back in.”

Luckily for Bhatia, McCarthy completely chunked his approach shot into the water. He knew it was off the second he hit it, too, as he immediately looked down at his divot.

Winning is hard.



Denny McCarthy has found the water from 99 yards out on the first playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/41GpsUEvEZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2024

That opened the door for Bhatia to grab his win and earn his spot at Augusta National. He’s the 89th and final invitee for the first major championship of the year.

McCarthy, despite his 9-under 63 on Sunday, finished in second. He’s now lost in two playoffs in as many years on Tour, and he’s still searching for his first career victory.

Rory McIlroy finishes third ahead of the Masters

Though he wasn’t anywhere near close enough to making a run at it, Rory McIlroy is feeling good with his game headed into the first major championship of the year.

McIlroy finished alone in third after he posted a 6-under 66 on Sunday. His bogey-free final round brought him to 11-under on the week. It marked by far McIlroy’s best finish on Tour this season, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

"I definitely feel like I'm in a better place than I was a few weeks ago," McIlroy said after his round. "Through the Florida swing there was just a lot of volatility in my game. Some good, some bad, quite a few big numbers, so just trying to tidy that up … Overall much more pleased with where my game is compared to two or three weeks ago."

McIlroy, who is currently at No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings, has never won at Augusta National. The 24-time PGA Tour winner has won at the three other majors, but he's just missing a green jacket to complete the career grand slam. He hasn't won any major in a decade now, either, after he fell just short at the U.S. Open last summer in Los Angeles .

McIlroy finished in second at the Masters in 2022, but he missed the cut at Augusta last year.