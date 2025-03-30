Alex Ovechkin scores goal No. 890, moves to within 5 of Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894

Alex Ovechkin has scored career goal No. 890 for the Washington Capitals, putting him five away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL record of 894.

Ovechkin scored the goal in the third period of the Capitals' 8-5 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon, getting a key deflection off a pass from Rasmus Sandin. Ovechkin also picked up two assists in the loss.

Ovechkin's goal was his 37th of the season, inching him closer to the 14th 40-goal season of his 20-year NHL career. He's currently tied for fourth in goals scored this season and will likely come up short in his bid for a 10th Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have nine games to play in the regular season. Now that Ovechkin is in striking distance of Gretzky's record, "The Great One" will soon be accompanying NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to every Capitals game until the record is broken.

Capitals remaining schedule

Tue, Apr 1: at Boston, 7 p.m. ETWed, Apr 2: at Carolina, 7 p.m. ETFri, Apr 4: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. ETSun, Apr 6: at Islanders, 12:30 p.m. ETThu, Apr 10: vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ETSat, Apr 12: at Columbus, 7 p.m. ETSun, Apr 13: vs. Columbus, 6 p.m. ETTue, Apr 15: at Islanders, 8 p.m. ETThu, Apr 17: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET

NHL top-10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)2. Alex Ovechkin (890)3. Gordie Howe (801)4. Jaromir Jagr (766)5. Brett Hull (741)6. Marcel Dionne (731)7. Phil Esposito (717)8. Mike Gartner (708)9. Mark Messier (694)10. Steve Yzerman (692)