An ACC Finebaum & Big Ten teams that have to make the CFP in 2024

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.

They move on to what to expect from the Big Ten in 2024, along with thoughts on the upcoming Connor Stallions documentary on Netflix. They each pitch how important it is for top programs in the Big Ten to reach the College Football Playoff this year.

They move on to remembering the coaching accomplishments of Jeff Tedford, who recently retired from his role as the head coach at Fresno State.

To wrap the show, Dan shares an update to the McDonald's menu, as they've removed an underperforming meat substitute.

